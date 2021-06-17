Tracy police seized five guns and 150 pounds of illegal fireworks after a Tracy man allegedly pointed a handgun at a driver and threatened to kill him on Wednesday.
In a news release, police said Garrett Worthington, 27, of Tracy was arrested as he exited a parking lot after making the threats.
Tracy police dispatch records have a report of someone brandishing a weapon at a car at 6:21 p.m. in the vicinity of West Grant line and Naglee roads
The release states after his arrest, officers found a gun, signs of drugs and a large amount of money.
Officers from the Special Investigations Unit along with patrol officers obtained a search warrant which led to the discovery of five guns, illegal gun parts and about 150 pounds of fireworks.
Worthington was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail and faces charges of criminal threats, possession of more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks, brandishing a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale.
Worthington is being held on $170,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in the Manteca courtroom of the San Joaquin Superior Court tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.
