Police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a hit and run accident on Larch Road in late November.
In a news release on Friday police announced an investigation for an accident on Nov. 28 where man was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Larch Road just west of Tracy Boulevard.
Police say they received the call at 2:10 a.m. and found the man lying on the north side of the road with severe injuries.
Police and officers began life saving measures on the man who was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition. The man was identified as an Oregon resident.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene and did not report the accident to police, fire or emergency medical services.
Witnesses described the vehicle that struck the pedestrian as a black Nissan SUV, possibly a Pathfinder.
The driver was described as a white man with brown hair, longer in the back, wearing a beard.
The Tracy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident and anyone who witnessed the collision with the pedestrian or has any information ion the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Joel Petty at 209-831-6505 or Cpl. Erik Speaks at 209-831-6676. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Tracy Crime at www.tracycrimestoppers.com or 209-831-4847 or by texting a tip to 274637, text “TIPTPD” then your message.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
