A man died in El Pescadero Park on Monday while in his tent at the park’s homeless encampment.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man as Edward Landefeld, 64, of Tracy.
Steve Landefeld, Edward’s brother, who is often at the park and said he looked after his brother, confirmed on Wednesday that he called police on Monday after he found Edward unresponsive in his tent.
Steve noted that his brother was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had recently retired from the service after a long career, including tours of duty in Iraq, and had been staying at the local encampment, living in a tent, for the past couple of years.
“I was just trying to get him into VA housing,” he said.
He added that his brother drank but was not a drug user, and his death was likely related to a medical condition, a blood clot in his leg, that Edward was scheduled to be treated for this week.
He added that he met with Edward on Christmas Eve, Edward had left the park after that, and then on Monday, the morning after Christmas, Steve went back to check on Edward and saw him laying down in his tent. He left him alone, but when he returned in the evening Edward had not moved. That’s when Steve called police.
Kaylin Heefner, spokeswoman for the Tracy Police Department, confirmed that police got the call at 5:23 p.m. Monday and an officer arrived and found Edward deceased. She added that there did not appear to be anything suspicious about the circumstances of his death.
Steve Landefeld said his brother is the third person staying at the park to have died this year. A man died in May in his tent, which was subsequently set on fire, and a woman died about a month ago, he said, after she was taken from the park to a hospital and then went into hospice care.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
