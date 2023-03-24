A man convicted of killing another man he had been caring for in 2020 was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Monday in San Joaquin County Superior Court.
Following a trial in January, Clark Kenneth Stone, 66, was found guilty on two felony counts, including second-degree murder and causing the harm/death of an elder/dependent adult, with an enhancement of elder abuse/neglect resulting in death.
Tracy Police arrested Stone two days after they had responded to Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., on Nov. 18, 2020, for a report of a man not breathing in a motel room. Police found J.C. Williams Jr., 92, unresponsive and he was later pronounced deceased.
Police noted that his death was suspicious as Williams appeared to have blunt force trauma injuries that were believed to be the cause of his death. Police reported at the time that Stone had been Williams’ caretaker for about 20 years, living in Alameda and San Joaquin Counties. Police returned to Motel 6 two days later to arrest Stone.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.