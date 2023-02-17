A man convicted for a 2020 homicide in Tracy was released on parole last week after pleading guilty in an unrelated case that could have extended his time in jail.
Daniel Miranda Lick, 30, had been sentenced in June to 3 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. On Feb. 6 he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted robbery, which carries a sentence of 16 months. Because of time served in jail since his 2020 arrest and good behavior credit he was eligible for parole as of last week, and was ordered to report to the Stockton Parole Office on Feb. 8.
Miranda Lick was originally arrested in connection with the beating death of Jorge Flores-Gonzales on the 2600 block of Pavilion Parkway the morning of June 17, 2020. He was facing prison terms of 3, 4 or 11 years, and received the 3-year sentence after the judge noted that the other man had just stabbed two other people in a fight that started at Leia’s Restaurant Nightclub Lounge.
After he was arrested Miranda Lick was identified as one of three men involved in a robbery/homicide in Stockton on Jan. 13, 2020. In that case the men had reportedly approached a house on the 1000 block of East Seventh Street in Stockton and were confronted by the resident. One of the men shot the resident, who was rushed to the hospital and later died.
The alleged shooter in that case, Rangel Gumesindi Hernandez, is presently on trial, facing charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy with special circumstances of using a firearm in commission of those crimes. He faces additional felony charges, including arson and making and using a destructive device, in a separate case.
Miranda Lick and the other co-defendant, Alonzo Fabian Talavera, pled guilty to attempted robbery on Feb. 6.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.