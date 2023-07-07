A 30-year-old Tracy man was taken into custody following a more than four-hour standoff with police on Jenni Lane Thursday evening.
Police say at about 5:33 p.m. they received a report of someone assaulted with a deadly weapon during confrontation between family members in a dispute in the 2100 block of Jenni Lane.
When officers arrived the residents said the suspect, armed with what police described as a small sword or knife, had barricaded himself inside the home.
Police activated the department’s Crisis Response Unit consisting of the SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and a Tactical Dispatch Team and were joined by members of the Joaquin County Mental Health in an effort to get the man to surrender peacefully.
Police closed Jenni Lane to traffic and surrounded the home. The police department’s Bear Cat armored vehicle took position in front of the house along with the SWAT team.
Police could be heard announcing through a loudspeaker that the suspect was under arrest and to exit the home.
Police drones circled the home monitoring the area while negotiations attempts continued.
After 8 p.m. officer deployed tear gas into the home a couple of times and continued to order the suspect out of the house. As night came a police drone circled the home with a spotlight searching the roof and windows of the home.
Police say the Crisis Negotiation Team was able to make contact with suspect by telephone he agreed to surrender and was taken into custody by the SWAT team shortly after 9:45 p.m. and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail facing charges of resisting, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
Police said one person received a minor injury that did not require hospitalization in the original confrontation.
