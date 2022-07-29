A man is in custody for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred in mid-March in north Tracy.
Tracy police took Alexander Joshua Almanza, 39, into custody and booked him into the San Joaquin County Jail on one charge of attempted murder for a stabbing on March 11 behind a business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road.
Police records state at 3:11 p.m. that day someone called police to report a family member had been stabbed. Police found the 40-year-old victim and were seeking information on the suspect.
Sgt Mario Ysit said investigators continued their search and were able to identify Almanza as the suspect in the stabbing, which he described as an unprovoked attack on the victim.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was located and detained in Sacramento.
Police officers brought him back to Tracy where he was booked into jail without bail. He was scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Ysit said the victim has recovered from his injuries and there were no other suspects being sought in connection to the incident.
