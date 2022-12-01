A man was struck and killed by a SUV while he was crossing West 11th Street riding on a mobility scooter Thursday morning.
Kaylin Heefner, Tracy police community relations coordinator, said Tracy Police received a call at 5:47 a.m. that an ambulance was enroute to the 1100 block of West 11th Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The preliminary investigation indicates the man, who Heefner described as appearing elderly, was crossing from the north side of 11th Street to the south side while riding on a mobility scooter when he was struck by a Mazda CX 5 traveling west on 11th Street. It is unclear if the man was crossing the roadway at the crosswalk at West Ninth Street, Heefner said.
The victim and his scooter came to rest in the westbound lanes of 11th Street near the sidewalk about 200 feet west of the West Ninth Street intersection.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police had not confirmed his identity as of Thursday morning. Police did not release any further details pending investigation of the crash.
The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Heefner said there was no indication of drugs or alcohol being a factor.
11th Street was closed to traffic between Tracy and Lincoln boulevards as the accident investigation was turned over to the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigating officer Dave Allen at (209) 831-6691 or David.Allen@tracypd.com.
