A man was killed in head-on collision while trying to pass slower traffic on Tracy Boulevard north of Finck Road Saturday evening.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 6 :45 p.m. with a man driving a 2002 Honda Civic north on Tracy Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
As the driver came upon slower moving traffic he crossed a set of double yellow lines and moved into the southbound lane of traffic to pass, according to the CHP.
A 2022 Rivian electric truck was traveling south on Tracy Boulevard and collided head on with the Honda Civic. The impact overturned the Riviian truck which came to rest blocking the northbound lane.
A 2020 Subaru which was also heading northbound then struck the overturned truck.
Social media posts by the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority showed the Honda Civic with heavy damage and stated the driver had to be cut free from the wreckage and was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Rivian, a 44-year-old man from Mountain House received minor injuries including scrapes to his head. No injuries were reported to the driver of the Subaru, a 43-year-old woman from Stockton.
CHP did not release the age or city of residence of the driver killed in the accident.
All three drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
