Tracy police are investigating a shooting that killed a Tracy man at McDonald Park Friday night.
Police identified the victim on Saturday as Khyrie Currie, 23, of Tracy.
According to police at about 9:31 p.m. their communications center received calls of shots fired in the area of North Central Avenue and First Street.
Officers found Currie in the 100 block of East First Street. Crews from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and American Medical Response provided medical aid at the scene and he was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
During their investigation patrol officers found evidence that the shooting occurred in McDonald Park, 25 N. Central Avenue.
Streets around the park were cordoned off as officers, detectives, and crime scene technicians investigated the incident.
Police could be seen examining the area around the handball courts with several crime scene markers placed nearby.
Detectives from the General Investigations Unit were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
As of Saturday morning, no one was reported in custody in connection with the shooting.
Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident without risk to the greater Tracy community. The killing is the second homicide in the city this year. The first homicide was a Jan. 25 shooting that left a man dead on the 900 block of Peerless Court.
Police said the McDonald Park shooting investigation is ongoing and anyone with information and or video footage is asked to contact Det. Lissette Ortiz, 831-6569 Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com of Det. Kenneth Steele, (209) 831-6660 Kenneth.Steele@TracyPD.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.