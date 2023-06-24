One man was killed and a juvenile injured in a shooting on Elsinore Drive in north Tracy Friday evening.
Tracy Police Sgt. Mike Richards said the police department received a 911 call at around 7:30 p.m. reporting that at least one person had been shot in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive in north Tracy.
Officers arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to an area hospital. Police reported on Saturday that one of the victims, an unknown age man, had died of his wounds. The second victim police described as a male juvenile is expected to live.
Police closed Kavanagh Avenue between Holly Drive and Buthmann Avenue as officers investigated the shooting.
Richards said witness statements and evidence led officers to a home on the 2900 block of Fairfield Drive. The Tracy Police Crisis Response Unit made up of the SWAT team, Crisis Negotiation team, and Tactical Dispatch team served a search warrant at the residence for the suspect, who has been identified, The police department’s Bear Cat armored vehicle was brought to the scene and for more than an hour police could be heard calling for anyone in the house to exit with their hands up. The suspect was not located in the home.
As of Saturday afternoon police had not reported any arrests or if anyone was in custody. Specialized units from Tracy PD are currently searching for the suspect.
Police added that this was not a random act, and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing as detectives attempt to identify the man who was killed and speak to potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at (209) 831-6569 or Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
