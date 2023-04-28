At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Saturday Tracy Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of a reckless motorcycle rider in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive.
Officers were quickly able to locate the rider by using a drone. While officers were working to pinpoint the residence of the rider, a 40-year-old Tracy man was seen attempting to use a pellet gun to shoot at the unmanned aerial vehicle.
The man was arrested for the negligent discharge of a BB gun.
Officers were unable to identify who was riding the motorcycle.
In addition to being illegal to interfere with or attempt to damage an unmanned aerial vehicle in the air, doing so may cause it to crash, creating an unsafe situation for the community.
Tracy police received 1,500 calls for service from April 20 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:19 a.m.: A homeless man reportedly stole food from a store in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway, and had returned and was eating the stolen food in front of the store.
6:26 a.m.: Two work trucks belonging to customers at a business in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard were broken into and both had several tools stolen from them.
7:55 a.m.: Someone pried open the outgoing mail portion of a community mailbox in the 1800 block of Rochester Street.
8:34: A community mailbox was reportedly broken into on Laurelgrove Lane.
9:03 a.m.: A caller reported that someone drilled into the gas tank of a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck in the 600 block of Tantaros Lane and left the drill bit in the tank.
10:30: a.m.: The backside of a community mailbox was broken into on Sienna Park Drive.
12:56 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into sometime during the night in the 1800 block of Bridle Creek Drive.
1:56 p.m.: A homeless man broke into a trash storage area in the 1300 block of North MacArthur Drive and stole a trash can.
2:56 p.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Clemente Lane said two of his car’s tires were slashed and two months ago someone shot out two windows of his home and he didn’t know the two incidents were related.
6:18 p.m.: A business in the 900 block of North Central Avenue said a customer used a counterfeit bill and now another person was asking for the fake bill back.
7:14 p.m.: A caller at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, said a man with tattoos on his head and face pulled a knife on him and then sprayed him with pepper spray near the basketball court.
8:38 p.m.: Someone broke the rear window of a Honda Pilot parked in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
Monday
5:04 a.m.: A security guard at West Valley Mall. 3200 Naglee Road said their golf cart had been stolen, and believed it was by a homeless person living in a tent near the security office.
8:39 a.m.: Someone shattered the back window on a black Yukon Denali in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
9:01 a.m.: A person reported what appeared to be someone trying to break into a silver Prius in a parking lot in the first block of East Sixth Street
11:57 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said two men stole a case of whiskey and left in a
3:21 p.m.: Four youths reportedly robbed someone near Holly Drive and Lowell Avenue, and a person who called police said that one of the kids had a gun. Three of the youths fled the scene on foot while the fourth used a vehicle to make a getaway. Police found the car at about 4 p.m. on Beechnut Avenue near Tracy Boulevard and conducted a high risk stop to take the suspect into custody. Police did not provide further information on the suspects because they are juveniles.
4:35 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said two women were grabbing a bunch of fragrances and the caller didn’t know if they were going to try and run out of the store with them.
5:30 p.m.: Someone complained about man playing drums in a park near North Central Avenue and South Street.
5:49 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
6:37 p.m.: A man was driving a dirt bike toward people while driving through a parking lot in the 900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
7:02 p.m.: A caller complained about loud bass coming from the 300 block of South Court.
11:15 p.m.: Someone was playing loud music from a car parked behind a business in the 3300 of North Tracy Boulevard.
Sunday
1:14 a.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 1900 block of Foxwood Court.
2:22 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of 23rd Street heard popping noises and found the windows of his truck shot out and a hole in his kitchen window.
8:40 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of West 20th Street reported “slamming noises” and what sounded like someone hitting a dog and the dog whining. The caller said this had been happening every day.
12:08 p.m.: Someone in the 2800 block of Hawkins Lane reported graffiti on their garage and said their son thought it came from a student at school he was having an issue with.
12:43 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of West Central Avenue said all of the mailboxes were open and her mail which included medications and check stubs was missing.
2:39 p.m.: A blue Dodge Charger with racing stripes was swerving on East Grant Line Road and almost struck several vehicles.
4:05 p.m.: Someone tried to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive. The suspect cut through a shield and partly through the converter before leaving it hanging.
4:16 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said the same person had tried three times to buy gift cards with counterfeit currency and had come back demanding the store exchange the fake bills for real currency saying the store gave them the counterfeit bills.
7:19 p.m.: A gray four-door sedan was driving erratically on West Central Avenue and had almost hit several other vehicles.
8:06 p.m.: Someone reported that a person was riding a small dirt bike with white wheels up and down the area of Basque Drive.
Saturday
12:22 a.m.: A person on the 2000 block of Tahoe Circle, the caller’s father’s house, reportedly arrived at the house and thought there was someone in there. A closet was wide-open and the caller’s dog was upset and panting heavily.
10:41 a.m.: Someone complained about a resident in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive that rides a dirt bike and go kart up and down the street.
12:32 p.m.: Someone who had rented a city park for the day reported that three homeless men had locked themselves in a bathroom and were refusing to leave.
1:43 p.m.: The driver of white, lifted Chevrolet Suburban was weaving in and out of traffic on eastbound 11th Street and driving straight through turn lanes.
1:54 p.m.: Very loud music was reported coming from the 4200 block of Tropaz Lane.
3:23 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road reported the day before someone stole more than $1,200 worth of items and they had a video of the incident.
9:41 p.m.: A fireworks mortar was heard near Saffron Drive.
10:44: p.m.: About six vehicles were drag racing in the 200 block of Versailles Court.
11:27 p.m.: A driver in a black mini SUV was driving the wrong direction, heading north in the southbound lanes of South Tracy Boulevard.
Friday
9:20 a.m.: A resident of Tracy Hills came to the police lobby to complain about reckless driving going on “all over Tracy Hills.” The resident said a lot of the vehicles were Teslas and didn’t have front license plates. The resident asked for extra patrols.
9:21 a.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Quail Run Circle said an unknown person had forged a check using their bank account.
9:26 a.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of Cabana Lane said she received a call from the U.S. Border Patrol stating their identification was being used in Texas. The caller said she had some unauthorized transactions on her bank but didn’t know if it was related.
9:51 a.m.: Someone broke a window on a vehicle in the 1900 block of Oregano Way and they had video of the incident.
11:02 a.m.: A vehicle was broken into in the 100 block of Alum Rock Court.
12:22 p.m.: Two people were seen riding dirt bikes without helmets near Altamont and Cedar Mountain Drive, speeding and doing wheelies.
2:33 p.m.: More than $700 worth of deliveries were stolen from a community mailbox in the 3900 block of Middlefield Drive.
4:42 p.m.: A white SUV had been reportedly driving recklessly on North MacArthur Drive for the past two hours.
4:54 p.m.: Someone tried to break into a community mailbox in the 800 block of Elizabeth Court.
7:17 p.m.: A man without a shirt and wearing blue pants was inside a business in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard refusing to leave.
11:02 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Glenbriar Circle said they could hear vehicles driving recklessly somewhere nearby.
April 20
12:30 a.m.: Someone in the 1200 block of Cedarglen Court told police a person called them 11 times and also texted threatening to kill them and their son. The caller told police there was an issue with someone having an affair with the caller’s old roommate.
4:21 a.m.: Police were called for a second time about a loud party in the 600 block of West 11th Street.
8:12 a.m.: Three community mailboxes, on the 2500 block of Bridle Creek Court, the 2700 block of Oxford Lane and the 2700 block of Old River Court were reported broken into over the span of about an hour.
11:48 a.m.: A window was broken, and items were taken from a black Porsche in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
5:42 p.m.: Someone came in the police department lobby and reported a death threat posted on social media.
9:02 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud drummer in the 1900 block of Wall Street.
10:02 p.m.: A man went to pump gas at a station in the 500 block of West Valpico Road and shoplifted $20 worth of merchandise.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.