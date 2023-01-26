A man was killed in a shooting in an east Tracy neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
A new release from the Tracy Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Peerless Court at about 1:13 a.m.
Officers found a man outside who had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the name of the victim.
Detectives from the department’s General Investigations Unit were called to the scene to take over the homicide investigation. Detectives have been collecting video footage from nearby residences with security cameras and searching for witnesses to the shooting.
Detectives said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident without risk to the rest of the Tracy community. As of Wednesday afternoon police said no one was in custody for the shooting.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting has video footage or information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Brian Azevedo at (209) 831-6534, Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or Det. Leticia Infante at (209) 831-6561, Leticia.Infante@tracypd.com.
