A man from Castro Valley is in custody in connection for a suspected road rage shooting on Interstate 205 that occurred last week.
A news release from The California Highway Patrol said Howard Bruce Schroyer Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Monday in Stockton following an investigation that began with a reported shooting on eastbound I-205 east of MacArthur Drive on June 14.
According to the victim who was shot at, Schroyer was in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck when the shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m.
Numerous witness called 911 to report the shooting and the victim said the Dodge Ram continued east on the freeway after the incident.
No one was reported struck by the gunfire on the freeway.
On Monday detectives assigned to the CHP’s Valley Division Special Investigations Unit found the pickup truck on North Wilson Way in Stockton.
CHP conducted a traffic stop on the pickup truck and Schroyer was taken into custody without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
Schroyer is being held without bail and faces charges including assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm at an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, possession a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and shooting at an inhabited vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear in the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton on Tuesday.
The CHP said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The California Highway Patrol is also investigating a shooting on northbound Interstate 5 near Lathrop at that killed the driver of an Amazon tractor-trailer truck on June 15.
The CHP is asking if anyone was driving north on I-5 between Interstate 120 and Louise Avenue between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on June 15 and have a dash-mounted camera or was driving in the area and saw the semi-truck leave the freeway to contact the CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit with any footage at 916)731-6580 or CHP-Stockton at(209)938-4800.
