A 19-year-old man from Tracy is under arrest after he reportedly brandished a knife and accosted a 16-year-old Stein High School student walking to school Monday morning.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said Shiva Sharma was taken into custody and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail after the incident, which began near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Beverly Place.
The student told police a man, later identified as Sharma, approached him a little before 9:30 a.m. and allegedly took out a knife and demanded money from the student.
The man demanded the student take him to the school, about a half a mile away on the corner of Tracy Boulevard and 10th Street.
The student said he didn’t run away, fearing Sharma may hurt him. When the student and Sharma arrived at the campus a school security guard confronted the man who fled the school grounds.
The school called police at 9:36 to report the man with the knife and officers on patrol found Shiva about 5 minutes later.
Police say Sharma did not physically touch the student or harm him in the incident.
Sharma was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of kidnapping, attempted robbery, possession of a concealed knife, brandishing a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of a controlled substance.
He is being held on $880,000 bail and will appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Graham Hawkinson, (209) 831-6598 or Graham.Hawkinson@TracyPD.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
