The first round of forms detailing campaign contributions and spending was due on Monday, and Tracy’s City Clerk has collected those forms from local council and mayoral candidates.
Candidates must file Form 460 if they have raised or spent more than $2,000. The first filing period covers Jan. 1 through June 30. From now until the Nov. 8 election every contribution of $1,000 or more must be reported within 24 hours on Form 497, and candidates will have two more deadlines -- Sept. 29, and again on Oct. 27 – to file Form 460 detailing their contribution and spending totals.
The top fundraiser among Tracy City Council candidates is Amrik Wander. He raised $47,028 this year leading up for June 30. It included 64 itemized contributions, 47 of them for $500 or more and 20 of those for $1,000 or more. The largest included $4,000 from Prabhjot Singh, CEO of Turlock Petroleum and $4,000 from Primestar Real Estate of Lathrop.
Alice English raised $19,398.40 in the first half of the year. She received $4,206 in unitemized contributions of less than $100. She received 45 itemized contributions, 17 of them for $200 or more, and six of them for $500 or more. Her largest contribution is from Carlos Villapudua for State Assembly, $2,500.
Incumbent Councilman Dan Arriola has raised $12,810 for his re-election campaign. He lists 15 itemized contributions, with three of them for $1,000 or more, including $4,900 from Tracy Hills Holding Co. LLC, $3,500 from Les Serpa of Surland Development of Tracy and $1,000 from Mike Souza, CEO of Souza Real Estate and Development of Tracy.
William Muetzenberg raised $8,810.01. He collected $1,560.01 in unitemized contributions of less than $100 and 43 itemized contributions, 14 of them for $200 or more. His largest contributors include Alyce Eversole of Tracy, $1,050, and Dorothy Nygard of Tracy, $1,000.
Dan Evans has raised $8,180. His unitemized contributions of less than $100 total $625, and he lists 40 itemized contributions, including 14 for $200 or more. His largest contributors include Lori Fountain of the Broken Arrow Saloon, $700, Skyview Aviation of Tracy, $500, and Julia Conover, $400.
Tracy City Council candidate Ameni Alexander filed a Form 460 but listed no contributions received and no money spent.
In the mayor’s race, Nancy Young raised $16,400.33 for her re-election campaign. She listed nine itemized donations, all but three of them for $1,000 or more. Sandhu Farms of Tracy contributed $4,900 to her campaign, Tracy Hills Holding Co. LLC. of Newport Beach contributed $4,900, and Tracy Toyota contributed $2,500.
Tracy City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Eleassia Davis has raised $15,216.54. She received $1,469.49 in unitemized contributions of less than $100, and 50 itemized contributions, 20 of them for $200 or more and eight of those for $500 or more. Her largest contributions included $2,500 from Carlos Villapudua for State Assembly, and $2,000 from Naman Trucking of Tracy.
Councilman Mateo Bedolla, who is also running for mayor, did not file a Form 460, and would not be required to if he did not meet the $2,000 fundraising threshold.
Also filing a Form 460 at Tracy City Hall was the Democratic Club of Greater Tracy, listing $7,776.42 in contributions, including $1,815.77 in unitemized contributions of less than $100.
The club lists 46 itemized contributions, 10 of them for $200 or more.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.