A 22-year-old man from Manteca was killed when his car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer on West Schulte Road Tuesday afternoon.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said they received several 911 calls at 4:37 p.m. for a collision near the intersection of West Schulte Road and International Parkway, which was formerly known as Patterson Pass Road.
Officers arriving at the scene found a two-door sedan had struck the back of a tractor-trailer parked on West Schulte Road with the driver of the sedan trapped in the wreckage.
Police closed the road while fire crews from the South San Joaquin Fire Authority freed the driver and a 19-year-old passenger in the car.
The driver was taken to a local trauma center where he died of his injuries. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation of the crash scene by the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit showed that the sedan was attempting to make a left turn from International Parkway onto West Schulte Road but lost control and struck the load trailer.
There is an ongoing investigation on the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact officer Alberto Perez at (209) 831-6634 or Alberto.Perez@tracypd.com.
