Editor,
I agree with Leanne Staas, “Leave ag land as it should be,” (Your Voice, July 29). I am a veteran and I belong to both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion! It is fantastic that someone has thought of a new home for the VFW. For many years the American Legion has been gracious enough to allow the VFW to use their facilities. The VFW had a facility on Grant line Road that failed because of mismanagement.
I have many concerns about this 3-acre gift from a developer! Foremost, why a developer like, Mr. Sandhu with no US military background, and as far as I know has never contributed anything to the Veterans before, be willing to give such an expensive gift now? As Leanne stated, Sandhu has some developments coming up in this area that this rezoning could be beneficial to him.
I am also in agreement with Leanne that she cannot believe that no one in the City of Tracy is willing to give the VFW a gift or a reduce fee for property within the city limits. Why take up prime agriculture land?
Chrisman Road is a well-traveled road with most going to the 580 freeway. The county had to finally put a stop light up at Chrisman and Linne roads to control the traffic and protect school kids. Getting off and on Chrisman will be a challenge.
The hall will be rented out. There will be alcohol sold. There could be problems with security and drunk drivers. The Sheriff will have to respond to emergencies in the area. All emergency response times will be long, including ambulances.
My final concern is what happens if the VFW facility fails? Hopefully this time the VFW will be able to find the people who will do a better job at managing.
Stephen Ridolfi, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.