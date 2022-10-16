Many sights and flavors to enjoy on Greek island

After a visit to the best-known historic site on Croatia’s Adriatic Coast, — Dabrovnik — the port Sarande, Albania, wasn’t a greatly anticipated next port-of-call for RoadScholar passengers aboard the Aegean Odyssey.
But that’s changing. Sarande was a surprise for what I could see are two obvious reasons. For one, the once-sleepy port city in what had been the most rigidly-governed communist country, has came to life — with a bang.
It all began with Albania gaining its independence from the Tito’s Yugoslavian regime in 1980-81, Its population has mushroomed from 10,000 at that time to more than 50,000 today. What had been a single hotel is now one of 150 hotels with more on their way, according to our city guide, Loreta Zani, a native of Albania.
Riding in a tour bus from the port to the center of the city, visitors are greeted by an amazing number of construction projects with multi-story apartment buildings, hotels and businesses shooting up all over the place.
Zani said it this way: “It’s mostly because of growth of tourism and the end of government control over every aspect of life.”
Secondly, a hillside south of Sarande is the site of the ancient city of Butrint, Albania’s largest tourism magnet — and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Sunday our group was there, it was difficult to count the number of tourist buses crowding the narrow roads. The passengers, mostly from throughout Europe, came to see the remains of Hellnistic, Roman, Byzantine, Venetian and Ottoman civilizations. The Roman baths, Venetian tower, the Great Basilica of an early Christian period and many more fragments of Mediterranean history are all scattered on or near the Acropolis Hill of Butrint, Zani pointed out to us.
The next port of call was the Greek Island of Corfu, a major tourist destination. Once a British outpost in the Adriatic, Corfu retains a number of buildings from the British colonial days, and its Spianade Square looks like the crossroads of the Adriatic. It is indeed a colorful, busy place with a number of outdoor restaurants, shops and even an organ-grinder.
The British influence has continued with the reminder that Corfu is the birthplace of Prince Philip, a Greek prince who as a British naval officer became consort of Queen Elizabeth II, who died recently.
We were scheduled to visit the Asian Art Museum, a unique Corfu attraction, but it was closed for remodeling.
If anyone on our ship hoped to see the location of filming the popular 2016-19 PBS series, “Durrells in Corfu,” there was none. That location of a British family moving to Corfu in the 1930s was supposed to be near a small village far from the main city, the only part of the island we visited.
After leaving Corfu, the Aegean Odyssey again headed south, stopping a day at Katakolon to allow for a visit to Ancient Olympia, site the original Olympic games. I had visited that once and took a pass that day.
The next port of call was was more inviting — the Greek city of Kalamata. When it was announced as the next stop, the tour leader asked, “What is Kalamata famous for?” A loud answer from those assembled was “Olives!”
I didn’t miss this visit, and I’m glad I didn’t. Olive oil tasting and a stop at the site of ancient Greek city of Messine were on the schedule.
And yes, there were plenty of olive orchards east and north of Kalamata — a busy city of 72,000 — and we made a visit to family-owned olive-processing plant in the Messene area.
The folks at the olive facility were exceptionally hospitable and friendly. The general manager led a tour of the machinery used for making a variety of grades of olive oil. Whole olives of the familiar Kalamata varieties are also produced.
After the tour, olive oil and whole olives were served with French bread for olive oil tasting along with several types of Greek cheese and Greek wine. A great visit.
Nearby is the site of Messene, the ancient Greek city known for its artistic achievements centered on statuary. A fairly new museum provided outstanding examples of the statues, many of Messene-era heroes.
Nearby in view are several city gates created from stones and also are parts of the city’s walls, built centuries ago to protect Messene from the war-like Spartans, who lurked on the other side of the mountain range south of Messene.
Last port of call was Piraeus, the busy Port of Athens with ferries of every type and ocean liners of all sizes.
In nearby Athens, most members of our group climbed a rocky trail to the top of the Acropolis Hill to reach the Parthenon. I had made the climb in my younger years, but felt I was no match for the rocky terrain this time around.
At the last meeting of our group, the leader, Lucy Duzevic, a native of Croatia, reminded us that the RoadScholar Adriatic adventure was well worth our decision to visit a part of the world where Eastern European countries and the Muslim world meet the Western nations and several branches of Christianity. Clashes and accommodations of century-old interests are continuing to this day.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus
