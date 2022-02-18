Editor,
On Feb. 1 the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors discussed the Chair's authority to unilaterally veto any request for a County Proclamation from any community organization, resident, or Supervisor's office.
A Proclamation is an official public statement or announcement which recognizes the significance of an effort, community, or event.
Following a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Kathy Miller and Chuck Winn (2022 Board Chair) dissenting, the Board will continue to allow the Chair to veto any request for a Proclamation (Supervisor Tom Patti, Robert Rickman and Miguel Villapudua voting in favor. I am so not surprised that Rickman and Villapudua follow Patti like mindless sheep.)
This prevailing policy allowed last year's Chair, Patti, to veto requested Proclamations from Supervisor Miller’s office to recognize Pride Month, LGBTQIA+ History Month, Black Maternal Health Week, Transgender Day of Remembrance and Coming Out Day.
This action says quite a bit about those who originally vetoed it. To me it says that these men should not be in positions of authority and be allowed to pretend they represent the people of San Joaquin County. To me it says that they’re fine with discriminating and marginalizing specific groups of people within our community. To me it says that they put their personal biases and egos before the good of the community.
Villapudua and Rickman are safe in their seats, for now; but Patti is taking his ego and biases and running for higher office. That’s not the kind of person I want representing me.
Villapudua agreed to revisit this issue at the March 1 Board of Supervisor’s meeting. If you can’t make it, because, like me, you work – you can send your comments to https://app.sjgov.org/public-comment/ It must be received by 9 a.m. on March 1.
Robin Cole, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.