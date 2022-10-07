The Tracy Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that Maria Valenzuela has been hired as the chamber’s new CEO. Following the resignation of the previous CEO, Tamra Spade, in June, the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors conducted a thorough search and review of dozens of applications they received from across the Northern California region.
Valenzuela joined the Chamber of Commerce in 2002 as the Events Coordinator, and over the past 20 years, she has held various roles including Membership Coordinator, Finance Coordinator, and oversees the award-winning Hire Me First program.
Maria has been successfully managing daily operations at the chamber in the interim since July, just as she had prior to the hiring of the previous CEO. The chamber board reported in a statement released Wednesday that Valenzuela has excelled in each role during her tenure with the Chamber and has a passion for the community, and the strong relationships she has built makes her the ideal candidate to take on the role as CEO.
“I’m so excited that Maria accepted the offer to fill this position, and I feel she is the right choice to help lead the Chamber through this year of transition and growth.” said Dave Garcia, Board Chairperson for 2022/23. “I want my term to focus on reestablishing policies for continued growth beyond my tenure, and Maria is a natural choice to ensure that the long-term vision that we both share is successful.”
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce offers a variety of resources and services to thousands of businesses in and around Tracy, and throughout the community. Beyond networking events and marketing. opportunities, the Tracy Chamber advocates for business members through various committees and offerings including governmental relations, ambassadorship, and educational workshops.
The Tracy Chamber hosts the annual State of the City Address, Fourth of July events, provides multiple scholarships for local youth and young professionals, and believes in building a community where business thrives.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
