The indoor mask mandate for California students will remain in place for now with officials saying they will revisit the issue on Feb. 28 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline statewide.
In teleconference with reporters on Monday, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, announced that students would still be required to wear masks indoors even as the state’s 2-month-long indoor mask mandate expired on Tuesday.
“I know there is a lot of discussion on masking and there is a tremendous amount of energy and focus and it is important and it’s something that Californians have leaned on,” Ghaly said. “I’ll just say we have always depended on 40 million Californians coming together in large part and keep moving forward.”
On Dec 10 a temporary indoor masking requirement was announced statewide through Jan. 15 as cases climbed rapidly and spread of COVID was faster than ever. The masking mandate was aimed to curb the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season.
“The level of uncertainty across the globe was high,” Ghaly said.
On Jan 5 the one-month masking mandate was extended to Feb. 15 as COVID cases surged.
“We were still at time when cases were nearly three times the peak for January 2021,” Ghaly said. “We didn’t know how high it had gone but we now know that January 4 we had over 152,000 reported cases of COVID in the state.”
As of Wednesday, the indoor masking mandate moved from requiring masks to masks strongly recommended for vaccinated individuals.
The masking requirement remains unchanged for unvaccinated people, requiring them to wear masks in indoor public places.
Masks are also still required to be worn in health care settings, schools, childcare, long term care and jails and prisons regardless of vaccination status.
Ghaly said for the time being the masking mandate will remain in place for schools.
“California has never been afraid to lead on schools. We are stubbornly focused on safety and implementing the evidence and our experience to form these policies,” Ghaly said. “We will continue to move according to the science, according to the information we have to ensure Californians are doing all we can to keep our schools safe for students, for staff, for families and communities at large.”
On Feb. 28 officials will reassess the data, looking at case rates, hospitalizations, testing positivity, vaccine rates and trends around the nation and the globe. If the COVID-19 situation continues to improve the state will share when the school masking mandate will move from a requirement to a recommendation.
Ghaly said the decision will take time for schools, health departments and families to prepare for, and the change wouldn’t happen overnight.
“Masking requirements were never put in place to be there forever. It isn’t a question of if, it is a question of when,” Ghaly said.
He said a study by the California Department of Health on wearing masks in public settings and their impact and recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed wearing a cloth mask over no mask reduced the odds of catching COVID by 56%, surgical masks were 10% better and the respirator style N-95 and KN-95 types did a tremendous amount reducing the odds of getting COVID.
“The idea as a tool, masks do what we hoped they would do. This of course depends on how well you wear it, how often you wear it, not just the type of mask. So we know that some masking is better than none and respirators provide superior protection. And we know it is a tool. And like every tool you need to use it prudently, you need to use it at certain times more than other times and it’s important that we in California continue to lift up the evidence. It’s not just they do what we hope they do, but they are a tool that should be used at certain times more than others,” Ghaly said.
Face masks are still required indoors for everyone at San Joaquin Delta College, Modesto Junior College, California State University, Stanislaus and Los Positas College.
The California Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday that California has had 8,259,026 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date with the 7-day average now 22,890 cases per-day.
There have been 82,142 COVID-19 deaths to date in California, with a 7-day average of 166 deaths each day.
