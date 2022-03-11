Tracy is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a strong focus on building new businesses and creating jobs, and on building the recreational opportunities that have been promised for so long.
That was the message delivered on Tuesday at the annual State of the City address on Tuesday at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. Mayor Nancy Young presented a theme of “Respond, Recover, Reignite,” including a description of the city’s response to the pandemic, and how the Tracy community, including local government, businesses and citizens, have banded together over the past 2 years to come out strong on the other side of the pandemic.
Guest speaker Lenny Mendonca, the chief economic and business advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, followed with a perspective on how Tracy fits into the regional and state economic picture with continued growth in the present and into the future, all while being mindful of the short- and long-term effects of the pandemic on the economy and job market.
The last time the Tracy Chamber of Commerce hosted the event was 2 years ago, right before COVID-19 forced people to shut down offices and businesses. Young recalled how city government responded right away to state-imposed lockdown orders by going almost entirely virtual, including live-streaming of government meetings and remote participation for citizens.
The effect on the local economy couldn’t be denied, though Young described how the city’s partnerships with local business groups like the chamber and Tracy City Center Association made it possible for businesses to continue to thrive.
“The pandemic showed that we really do need one another and shopping local is one of the ways we support each other,” Young said, naming some of the incentives that got people to spend their money with local businesses, as well as the grant programs that kept businesses open.
Now as the country begins to emerge from pandemic lockdowns, Tracy, with a population of 98,000 residents, is San Joaquin County’s second-largest city and one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. With 3,000 local businesses Tracy is also at the center of one of the fastest growing economies in the state.
“We must be doing something right because our downtown district saw record taxable sales during the second and third quarters of 2021,” Young said. “Despite the challenges for brick-and-mortar retail, we have had successes with bringing new businesses here to Tracy. We hear you and we are working hard to bring the retail you want here in Tracy.”
As for reigniting Tracy, Young highlighted city projects that would serve Tracy residents and make the city a destination. She cited development in Tracy Hills, including a new fire station, the first expansion of the city’s fire station presence since 1985.
Also key to Tracy’s future is recent City Council consensus on how to spend money from the Measure ½-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2016. It includes a commitment to begin work on Legacy Fields later this month, with funding committed to begin planning for a new nature park adjacent to the sports complex.
Measure V commitments also include a new multi-generational recreation center, and by next summer the city hopes to begin work on the new aquatics center in the Ellis development, with that center possibly open by the summer of 2025, about 2 years
In her jobs report Young put the spotlight on Amazon’s Big Bird facility on Grant Line Road in the city’s Northeast Industrial Area as the premiere project in new industrial development, representing a $75 million investment by the online retailer and 1,000 new jobs.
A new addition to the ProLogis International Park of Commerce is a 35,000-square-foot office building that will serve as ProLogis’ headquarters, with room for other businesses. It’s the newest feature in the IPC, which Young described as one of the region’s economic engines now and into the future.
“IPC itself is a 1,700-acre master-planned business park, the largest development in ProLogis’ global portfolio, and it’s one of the largest in the country,” Young said. “At build out it will support 30,000 jobs. Talk about bringing jobs to Tracy, that’s what we’re doing here.”
Young said that job growth has already been strong the past 12 years, with the city adding 7,000 jobs between 2010 and 2019 and 2,000 new jobs since 2020.
Young also spoke of an improved commute for Tracy residents making the daily trip to the Bay Area. Managed lanes on Interstate 205 will ease the commute, and the Valley Link commuter rail line between Lathrop and the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station will be “a game-changer,” Young said.
When Lenny Mendonca last spoke at the State of the City address in March 2020 state offices were already subject to lockdown because of COVID-19 restrictions. Back then he presented his comments by video. This time he was in-person on the stage of the Grand Theatre.
He said that COVID will continue to affect the country’s economic recovery. Mendonca cited 700,000 jobs created in the U.S. just last month, with unemployment down to 3.9%, about where it was before COVID hit, but the numbers also reveal the changes COVID imposed on the workforce.
“We’re still 1.7 million jobs behind where we were at the start of COVID, but there are over 10 million job openings in the United States. This has all occurred in a time frame that is unprecedented in economic recovery.”
He noted that the start of the pandemic created fear that the U.S. health system would quickly become overwhelmed well beyond the point where the spread of COVID could be kept under control.
“Fortunately, that didn’t happen,” he said, adding that lockdowns were accompanied by a public health campaign. “We also did some really painful things around what we needed to do to ensure distancing and limiting the spread by closing sections of the economy. That hadn’t happened at that pace in the history of the United States.”
It turned out that the response defined how resilient the economy could be.
“That scale of response was extraordinarily important to help put a bottom on the economic consequences of what was going on,” Mendonca said. “As we had response to public health, roll-out of the vaccines and the nation eventually reopening we were able to recover very rapidly. This was not only the fastest decline into recession in American history, but also the fastest recovery, but we still have a long way to go.”
He returned to the statistics of 1.7 million fewer people in the workforce, and 10 million unfilled jobs.
“The jobs that are open, some of them are jobs that probably will not get filled,” he said. Noting that they are the low-paying jobs with unpredictable working hours and poor working conditions: the type of jobs that will cause industry to turn to automation.
He added that no single factor will define California’s recovery from COVID-19.
“It’s important to remember that California is not one economy,” he said, noting that Silicon Valley, were it an independent state, would be one of the richest in the world, while parts of the San Joaquin Valley would be among the poorest.
“California is composed of at least 13 different regions with very different economic dynamics. And so thinking about the recovery and growth of Tracy, it’s important to think about it as part of the region.”
Tracy is part of a region that includes the Bay Area, Mendonca said, and the region will see continued growth in jobs and housing as well as a younger population.
“Today they’re connected in at least a 100-mile range. By the time you get through the end of this decade it will probably be more like 200 miles. By the time high-speed rail connects Fresno to San Jose, you’ll be able to get from Fresno to San Jose faster than you can drive from San Jose to San Francisco today,” he said. “That’s an important element of what the economic strategy should be.”
Mendonca said that Tracy’s role in the logistics industry must suited to future growth of the industry. He added that the future will include inland ports, hydrogen-powered trucks and automated vehicles.
“All of these things I’d be thinking pretty hard about if I worked in a place where Tracy is, which is at the hub of a perfect spot geographically for logistics,” he said. “What you want to be is a perfect spot for what the future is going to be, not what the past was.”
He added that once logistics takes hold manufacturing won’t be far behind, for the many of the same reasons, including proximity to the logistics infrastructure and access to end users.
Meanwhile the pandemic has changed the workforce that resides in Tracy and works for Bay Area companies. During the pandemic remote access to the workplace created a big shift in how people interact with the office.
“Things that we thought would happen over the course of the next decade, particularly as it relates to remote work, happened over the course of a few months. The ability of people to work in places that are not requiring them to be physically present every day is where all of the growth in the economy is.”
He figures about one-third of those workers are eager to return to the office, about a third don’t want to commute again, and the other third would choose a hybrid model, where they come into the office when needed but accomplish much of their work from home.
“How that plays out is really important for places like Tracy and everything around it. How you plan for what you need. I actually think that’s where we’re headed. I think we’re going to end up in a hybrid world.”
Benefits of that model include less commute traffic, and people spending more time, and money, at home.
“Economic development is about people. It’s not some theoretical thing about calling a CEO in another place and saying can you do business here, I’ll give you a huge tax break if you do,” he said.
“It’s about how do we ensure that we have the best people who are incredibly motivated, have the right skills for the jobs and think that Tracy is the best place in California to live, the best place to raise a family. I’d love to be in a place where the median age is 34. It’s vibrant. It’s growing.”
