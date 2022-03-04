The Tracy Chamber of Commerce and the city of Tracy will host the annual State of the City event on Tuesday, March 8, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts on Central Avenue.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and programs in the theater’s main auditorium begin at 10 a.m.
Featured speakers on the theme “Respond. Recover. Reignite” will include Tracy Mayor Nancy Young as she highlights the city’s accomplishments for 2021 and her vision for the city’s future as Tracy emerges from 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am thrilled that the Tracy Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is back, and I look forward to highlighting our recovery efforts, achievements, and sharing more about the bright future ahead of us,” said Young in a statement released by the city last week.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Tamra Spade added that cooperation between the city and chamber has been key to local businesses recovering from the effects that the pandemic has had on the local economy.
“I look forward to all of the exciting things that are in the works and in our future as we reignite our local economy and our community continues to thrive,” Spade said.
Also featured will be Lenny Mendonca, former Chief Economic and Business Advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
While the event is geared toward businesses, investors, and developers, the general public is also welcome to attend. It will also be recorded and available for viewing on the City of Tracy’s YouTube channel.
Tickets for this event are available at www.atthegrand.org, by calling (209) 831-6858, or by visiting the Grand Theatre Box Office at 715 N. Central Ave.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
