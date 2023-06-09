Jocelyn Mayoral- Ochoa of Tracy was named to the spring Dean’s List at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts.
Sophomores, juniors, seniors and professional studies students gain Dean’ List recognition with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. First-year students require a GPA of 3.25 or higher to be named to the Dean’s List.
Regis College is a coed university founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston.
The college has 3,200 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences.
For more information about Regis College visit regiscollege.edu.
