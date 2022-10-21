Three candidates are on the ballot for Tracy Mayor on Nov. 8, including incumbent Nancy Young and challengers Eleassia Davis and Mateo Bedolla, who are both Tracy City Council members elected in 2020.
All three have submitted statements about their experience, motivations for running and their priorities for the city.
Additional questions they answered this week address what they’ve learned about serving on the city council, how council members should be held accountable for following through on campaign issues, the leadership style they bring to the city’s leading policy-making body.
Next week we will take a look at the candidates for Tracy City Council.
Nancy Young
Young was first elected to the council in 2012, was re-elected in 2016, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018, and then was elected mayor in 2020. She said campaign promises should be based on what council members know they can accomplish, with support from fellow council members the key to reaching those goals.
“What I’ve learned is whether you’re a council member or whether you’re the mayor you still have to have consensus. You still have to be able to work as a team to come to conclusions.”
“In real teamwork it doesn’t matter who has the touchdown. We all win when we all work together. That’s what I’ve really learned over the entire time that I’ve been here, but especially as mayor.”
She added that accountability should be considered in advance of making commitments.
“When I ran (for mayor) in 2018 I did a whole speech about promises kept, so listed all of the things I promised to do and I did every single one of them. That’s all that we can do. All we can do is promise to be the best people we can, listen to people and try to incorporate the ideas into the things that we have for Tracy.”
Young said that effective leadership requires collaboration.
“Some people, they want to be the boss, and if they feel that if they can be the boss it’s going to make something happen,” she said, adding that political decisions take time, and teamwork and consensus must be built along the way. “It’s not going to make a difference if we can’t listen to one another and be those collaborative leaders. All of us have an equality in leadership.”
Eleassia Davis
Davis said that she has found that each council member brings a unique approach to policy-making and problem-solving.
“I do believe, I would like to believe, that we all have the same desire to live in a safe, clean, vibrant community,” Davis said, “However what I’ve learned is we don’t all share the same vision as to how to get there. What serving on the council has taught me is we need like-minded individuals who are connected to what the community wants and who share the same vision and values as the majority of the community.”
“I believe that the community should hold the council accountable by becoming actively engaged,” she added. “To me that means coming in to the council meetings whenever possible. When that is not possible I believe that writing in to council and asking the questions that will hold us accountable and requesting answers for those questions, and making better choices when the next election period rolls around.”
Davis added that her leadership style comes from putting the community first.
“Usually my position is in alignment with the community, and so it’s not a difficult space to be in when the community is asking for certain improvements, certain amenities, relief from crime and congestion.”
“I believe that I’m open-minded enough and fair enough and operate with integrity enough that no matter who is sitting on the next council I believe we can move forward in a positive direction, because I do believe the community is asking for a different form of leadership that truly hears what they say, but also listens to what is being said and acts on that.”
Mateo Bedolla
Bedolla said that he has learned to appreciate that the council’s role is just one aspect of decision making and implementation of decisions.
“While staff does a great job on focusing on the council’s strategic priorities, it is on us as individual council members to be tenacious, persistent, collaborative, and respectful during the process of listening to the public and working together to get results and move our community forward.
He added that council members stay accountable by building their connections with those they serve.
“The mayor/council should be accountable for follow-through on issues we talk about during the campaign by increasing active and proactive communication and participation with our residents. Our community has a right to know what we are doing, when, where, and why,” he said.
“With my leadership based on being a 30-year resident of Tracy with deep roots in the city I have a vested interest in improving the quality of life for our community—whether it’s better paying local jobs, fixing our roads, or building amenities for our residents. By rejecting special interest money I will continue to be an independent voice and my commitment to bringing positive change to the residents of Tracy will always be the foundation of my service to you.”
Candidate statements
Nancy Young
Incumbent
Age 52
17 years in Tracy
Businesswoman
Over the past two years, we’ve achieved extraordinary things under my leadership as Mayor, such as passing the first balanced budget after more than a decade, breaking ground on the temporary housing facility that will bring needed resources to our homeless population, and moving forward on key community amenity projects using Measure V funds for the Aquatics Center, the Nature Park, the Multi-Generational Recreation Center (to be located at El Pescadero Park), and the completion of Legacy Fields.
As Mayor, while other cities struggled to navigate the COVID crisis, our city came out stronger, allowing us to approve $500,000 to fund the Tracy Small Business Relief Grant Program, which provided $5,000 to small businesses. We helped our utility services customers who needed assistance and cleared all past-due balances between March 2020 and June 1, 2021.
Our city paid down millions in unfunded liabilities, restored our higher levels of reserves, and added new positions allowing our Police Department to be fully staffed, with even a waiting list for police hires. And under my administration, the first new fire station in over 20 years, Station 95, went into service in the Tracy Hills community to better protect the south side of our community.
I worked to attract many new businesses to Tracy like Williams Sonoma, Ghirardelli, Amazon, IPC Office site, creating numerous new jobs for residents and bringing in new sales tax revenues to our city. We obtained funding to build out the freeway interchange at the International Park of Commerce/Interstate 580 for goods movement and helping reduce traffic congestion. We broke ground in Tracy Hills for Corral Hollow Elementary, the first school since 2008, and revamped the Mayor’s Community Youth Support Network (MCYSN) to include paid internships for our high school students to learn more about public service.
While I’m proud of my accomplishments so far as Mayor, I’m running for re-election to finish my priorities to continue to strengthen our local economy, to fix the homeless issues in our city, to return the community parks and public spaces back to our community, and to finish the Aquatics Center, the Nature Park, the Multi-Generational Recreation Center (to be located at El Pescadero Park), and the completion of Legacy Fields our city needs and deserves. As Mayor, I will continue to provide our police and fire the resources they need to best serve our community and I will work to bring new affordable housing options to Tracy.
Eleassia Davis
Challenger
Age 47
17 years in Tracy
Small business owner
Serving our community as one of the newest members of Tracy City Council has been an honor and privilege. In the last 21 months, I've taken every opportunity to represent and serve our community in a way that reflects the vision and values of Tracy residents.
This is a pivotal election. I do not like the direction our community is going, and I am afraid for the future of Tracy if we do not make a major change.
Public safety is my number-one priority. Tracy has experienced a 21% spike in violent crime in the last year. Fires, open drug use, drug sales, alcohol, prostitution, assault, and more illegal and inappropriate activities in our parks and public spaces have become the norm. This is completely unacceptable, and I refuse to let it stand. I have zero tolerance for criminal activity in our city, and I will ensure that our community feels safe by empowering our police with the tools and resources they need to enforce the laws swiftly, consistently, and equitably regardless of one's housing status.
My Community First Plan for addressing homelessness will enforce our existing laws and enact common-sense policies that clearly define rules for parks and public spaces, including time, place, and manner ordinances. We will use a common-sense approach to addressing the complex needs of unhoused members of our community by creating partnerships with City, County, and State agencies and stakeholders. Under my leadership, parks will be reclaimed, restored, and returned to the children and families of Tracy.
If I am elected as Mayor, Tracy will implement a smart plan for growth and development that respects the vision and values of our community and effectively addresses the challenges caused by an increased population. As we grow, I will push to implement an Infrastructure and Critical Resources Strategic Plan that prioritizes investment and upgrades to infrastructure, the pursuit of a new trauma-ready hospital, institutions for trade and higher education, and multiple modes of transportation to accommodate the growth.
Under my leadership, we will not idly wait for opportunities to come to us. We will work to support and retain our existing businesses while aggressively pursuing community-desired companies, businesses, jobs, retail and recreational amenities, and resources that create options and opportunities for more residents to live, work and thrive within our community.
I believe that my actions, policy positions, and voting record demonstrate my commitment to putting our community first. As a veteran, my sense of civic duty and responsibility transcends personal or political aspirations and alliances. Tracy has been home for nearly 20 years. I love our community and will continue to fight for the Tracy we all want and deserve.
Mateo Bedolla
Challenger
Age 29
28 years in Tracy
Construction manager
I'm Mateo Bedolla and I'm running for Mayor of Tracy to fight the business-as-usual approach we've become used to. As the only hometown candidate rejecting developer money, I have an eight-point plan that'll make Tracy work for you.
As Council Member I’m proud to have led the effort on infrastructure repair, cut taxes for 80% of businesses, create a Sustainability & Water Commission, and fought to build the Homeless Shelter and Aquatic Center. I’ve fought for a new hospital, a South Tracy Police Substation, and the ValleyLink Railroad connection to BART, which'll shorten commutes and create local high-paying jobs. Together these will make Tracy a happy and affordable city to live in and raise a family.
In order to make progress on this and more, we need to put an end to the dirty politics and backdoor deals.
As part of a working-class Tracy family of over 30 years, our community has spoken and demands action over words. With your help we can make this happen!
A native of Tracy, I grew up framing homes and working in the construction industry since I was 17 years old. I was educated at South/West Park Elementary, Williams Middle, Tracy High (Class of 2011), and California State University, East Bay (Class of 2015).
I have volunteered for Brighter Christmas, FIX’D, Sikhs of Tracy, South Side Community Organization, Tracy Interfaith Ministries, Tracy Latin Athletic Club, Tracy Unified School District, Wreaths Across America, and St. Bernard’s Church.
In 2015, I was hired as a Congressional staffer for U.S. Congressman Jerry McNerney. As a Congressional Staffer, I worked with Congressman McNerney to help seniors and veterans resolve their issues with Social Security and the Veterans Administration. He was awarded the inaugural 40 under 40 Award by California State University, East Bay for his public service work.
On July 20, 2020, I became a candidate for Tracy City Council. In a 3 month campaign and an eight-person race, I was successful in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, becoming the youngest council member in the history of the City of Tracy.
While serving on City Council, I have led the effort to increase roadway infrastructure repair/replacement, cut taxes for 80% of businesses, create a sustainability/water commission, reinvigorate citizen commissions, and expedite the Aquatic Center. I have fought for common-sense homelessness solutions, a New Hospital, South Tracy Police Substation, and the ValleyLink Railroad connection to BART to shorten commutes and create local jobs.
I will continue to hold developers accountable for roadway infrastructure improvements, like when he fought against delaying the Corral Hollow widening and 2,000 more multimillion-dollar homes at Tracy Hills Phase 2 and Avenues.
