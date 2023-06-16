Sarah McNamara received the Key to the City on Saturday when Mayor Nancy Young arrived at Animal Rescue of Tracy to present McNamara with the key and a certificate recognizing her contributions to the Tracy community.
Since 2008 McNamara has been active with the Tracy Parks and Recreation Department, the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts and Tracy Unified School District as an art and speech teacher, including coordinating the Children’s Art Expo for 14 years.
She has also been active with Animal Rescue of Tracy since 2016, coordinating with other animal rescues and shelters, and mentoring young people to care for rescue animals.
She received the Tracy Chamber of Commerce From the Heart Award for her service in 2022, and was honored at the 2019 Tracy Mayor’s Ball for her mentorship of teens.
“Sarah McNamara is hereby awarded the key to the City of Tracy for volunteering in our community for over 20 years through partnerships with non-profits and businesses to support our homeless, low income families, seniors, veterans, youth, and animals; including the founding of the Kids Art Expo,” Young said in presenting the Key to the City.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
