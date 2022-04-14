My name is Arion Armeniakos and I am the new sports reporter here at the Tracy Press. I’m 24-years-old and a lifelong sports fanatic living my dream of covering sport as a profession. I am Greek through birth as well as half Polish. I also lived in Ireland for nine years so if you hear me talk with a funky accent at one of the local games, you know why!
