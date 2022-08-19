Editor,
“Megastorm,” gee Wally another thing to worry about. So whata we gonna to do about it?
n Make sure we keep the gas tank full.
n Keep extra food in the pantry.
n Keep rain gear handy as well as umbrellas.
n Flashlights, batteries and such.
n If you have a small boat keep it handy.
Well, you get the idea. So what else can we do? How about clearing out our rain gutters before the rain arrives? Do an Internet search on swales and drains. And don’t panic. It doesn’t take much to flood the streets. Like in the movie “The Perfect Storm,” there has to be a series of events that would cause flooding. Multiple days of heavy rain equals soil saturation plus a high tide with continued rain equals street flooding. The Delta as I understand it has two high and two low tides each day.
As a preventative measure, street catch basins need to be cleared out. Open channels need to be maintained. Trees near the open channels need to be maintained in a fashion that would not allow them to topple over due to high winds and block the open channels.
I moved to Tracy in 2002. I have experienced street flooding in the Bay Area. Multiple days of rain causing soil saturation and a King tide with continued rain caused street flooding. Whatever it takes to be prepared, begin your game plan.
Trash pumps, chain saws (sharp chains), fuel tanks all at the ready. I asked the question, has Tracy ever flooded? Tracy Press: "Headlines, residents remember the great Flood of 1997” (Sam Matthews, Jan 30, 2022).
If it does come to street flooding, please don't remove street drain covers, someone can fall in and be swept away. Best to be prepared.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
