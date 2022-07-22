Editor,
I am writing this letter in response to all those who have wrote letters saying that a woman has no right to decide what she can do with her body.
First off this is mainly for the men who have wrote in and those men who are always "speaking for us" on TV or in the front of pro-life groups around the country. I am a woman in my late 50's and I am so tired of reading letters that were written by a man that says a woman doesn't have the right to choose.
I am not pro-abortion. I am pro-choice! What makes a man think he can tell a woman what she can do with her body. If I am not mistaken this is 2022 not the 1800’s or 1900’s. It's definitely not The Handmaid's Tale but I think that's what all these men would like it to be.
Since a person's medical records are private, by law, an abortion should also be. It is a medical procedure after all. So by that standard, nobody, not even The Supreme Court of The United States of America, should be able to say a woman can't have an abortion.
Are all these pro-lifers going to take care of the thousands of children that are going to wind up in our foster system? I doubt it. They will just complain about having to pay for all the new women that will be on government assistance.
As far as the gun control problem that letter will be coming soon.
Chris Ramos, Tracy
