A parade through downtown Tracy and a day of activities at Lincoln Park were part of the annual “16 de Septiembre” Mexican Independence Day Cultural Celebration on Saturday presented by the South Side Community Organization.
A parade along Central Avenue from Sixth Street to Holly Drive ending at Lincoln Park kicked of the festivities in the morning.
The parade featured bands, classic cars and dancing horses along the route to the park. The cultural celebration at the park continued with a car show, food, children’s zone, live music and raffles.
Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day, and commemorates the day in 1810 when Father Hidalgo, a priest and leader, called for Mexico's liberation from Spain.
The 11-year battle that resulted in Mexico's independence culminated on Aug. 24, 1821, when Spain signed the Treaty of Córdoba, which formally recognized Mexican independence, ending nearly three centuries of Spanish colonial rule.
