The entertainment lineup for the Sept. 16 Mexican Independence Day fiesta is beginning to take shape.
Ruth Acosta, who heads the 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.entertainment. at Lincoln Park, reports the opening music will feature Mariachi La Union, followed by folklorical dancers “Danzantes del Sol,” and Cardenas Ybarra. Jose Alfaro will be the disc jockey.
Other entertainment may be added, Acosta said. She can be reached at (209) 914-2092.
Sylvia Mejia, who heads the parade participation committee, said units interested in taking part can reach her at (209) 346-3778.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Sixth Street and then move north on Central and Holly Drive to Lincoln Park at Holly and Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.