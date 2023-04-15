Mountain House High School SkillsUSA recently worked with Code Ninjas of Tracy-Mountain House to offer middle and high school students a “Retro Game Development Workshop.”
On Saturday three students from MHHS SkillsUSA -- (Mahit Namburu, Jimin Kim, and Rithanya Sivasubramanian -- worked with Code Ninjas in running the free event. As students pursuing computer science themselves, chapter officers Mahit and Jimin helped lead participants in creating the classic “Space Invaders” on a coding platform, Microsoft MakeCode. Students received step-by-step explanations and guidelines for creating the video game, gaining the opportunity to think critically and creatively to create a functioning algorithm, some even with personal touches or designs.
Code Ninjas (Tracy-Mountain House) and MHHS SkillsUSA plan on offering a second workshop on April 29, with more details soon to come on the Code Ninjas (Tracy-Mountain House) website, www.codeninjas.com/ca-tracy.
