The California Milk Advisory Board is looking for the next group of Dairy Princesses to represent the state’s dairy industry.
Each year, an exceptional group of young women are selected to represent California’s dairy farm families who contribute to making the state number one for milk production in the U.S.
California Dairy Princesses serve as industry advocates in their home district and throughout the state, supporting the reputation of milk and dairy products through appearances at various events. Dairy Princesses and alternates participate in a mandatory orientation/training where they receive professional development coaching.
The California Dairy Princess Program has been in effect since 1958. Currently seven districts hold local contests, which represent 48 counties in the state of California. The 2023 contests kick off in April and will run through June.
Tracy and San Joaquin County are part of District 4, which includes Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Mateo and San Francisco counties along the coast and goes across the state to El Dorado and Alpine counties to the east. Applications for District 4 are due on Friday, May 12, with the contest to be held on Thursday, June 15, in Turlock.
Information and application forms are at www.californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses, or by contacting Anastasia Stuyt, California Dairy Princess Coordinator, at dairyprincess@cmab.net.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
