Millennium High senior Kyle Carlos faced his fellow graduates pointing to a battered chair that had been placed alongside the podium.
“It’s a little broken but somehow, someway this chair has been here the whole year. This chair where it meets the table has been bent and creased. We faced so many hardships, we faced so much sadness and pain, anxiety and unease. This chair was bent everyday making us think it lost its strength and would break every day, but it never did. It’s still here and so are we,” Carlos said.
Carlos joined his classmates celebrating their accomplishments as the Class of 2022 graduated Saturday morning at an athletic field at the Tracy Learning Center.
“This chair was told it should be thrown out, that it should give up, that it was not good enough to be a chair. The chair bent, cracked and took every blow it was thrown and somehow managed to make it through,” Carlos said. “Let this chair be a reminder of the power you have. No matter what people say, no matter how much they make you feel like you should stop never give up on your passions and your dreams. You are strong. You will crack. You will crease. You will have your limits tested only to show you that you are capable of so much more than you could ever imagine and will always succeed if you never stop working. So be this chair.”
The 128 seniors gathered to remember the accomplishments and look forward to the future.
Parents, family and friends seated on the grass watched the ceremony under blustery winds.
Millennium High teacher Alex Vieira, the “Amur Nest” leader, bid his senior class goodbye.
“To my graduates, thank you for an amazing 4 years, Vieira said. “It is now your time to inspire people in this world just like us as teachers have tried to inspire you all to be great for the last four years. I am proud of you all and no matter what I decide to do in the future I will hold this class close to my heart for the rest of my life.”
Senior Crystal Conner had attended Tracy Learning Center since she was 4-year-old in kindergarten and was one of the 21 graduating “TLC Originals” that spent their entire school years at the Tracy Learning Center.
“Thirteen years ago we all began our journey in this school in kindergarten walking through the doors of P1 and P8. Years flew by and before we knew it, we were going to middle school,” Conner said.
She talked of the memories they had through the years leading to high school.
“High school was bit crazier than we thought it was going to be by starting off with a temporary campus and then moving to our newly reconstructed campus as freshman.,” Conner said. “Although we’ll miss the Friday football games and performances by the marching band and other games, we’ll always have those memories with as we move on in our lives. Most importantly we got to conclude our journey by being here at this graduation as Millennium Falcons.”
Diplomas were handed out by Carolyn Woods, CEO of the Tracy Learning Center and Tywania Griffin, learning director at Millennium High.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
