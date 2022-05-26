Millennium High recognized the outstanding duo of Carson Edwards and Maliyah Hutchinson as their male and female Athletes of the Year, respectively.
The were worthy and deserving recipients of the honors after relentlessly setting the tone for their younger peers and having to persevere through multiple disjointed pandemic years.
Edwards was extremely active throughout his Falcon career, participating in football, soccer, cross country, volleyball and track and field. With that, the senior also received the Falcon Four award, given to a person who completes four years as a three-sport athlete.
“Winning the award at Millennium means a lot to me,” Edwards told the Tracy Press. “I feel honored to have the opportunity to participate in sports and represent the school. While the recognition from the award is nice, I play sports and compete for the school because of my love of the game.”
A standout receiver on the football field, Edwards admitted that it is soccer that is the closest to his heart – having played for almost a decade. But sporting achievements aside, Edwards’ fondest moments come through the tight knit bonds he was able to make with his teammates.
“Being at a small school like Millennium, it means you have a personal relationship with all your teammates,” he said. “I love that I get to encourage and push myself at practices. I feel safe to try new things and fail, knowing that my teammates will have my back.”
He is also the ninth student from Millennium High to earn the A. Dale Lackey Student-Athlete Award, the Sac-Joaquin Section’s scholarship for those who get top grades in addition to their athletic accomplishments. Edwards carried a 4.16 GPA while at Millennium High.
Hutchinson competed in two sports for the Falcons – basketball and track. She stood out in both.
On the court, Hutchinson was a 5 foot 2 guard and averaged 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game in her senior season – leading the Falcons to a 7-3 Central California Athletic Alliance league record.
On the track, Hutchinson qualified and participated in the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section track and field divisional finals in the girls 100 meters this season. There, she finished eighth – recording her personal best time of 12.83.
Asked about what being recognized for her athletic accomplishments means, Hutchinson said that it was extremely gratifying for all of her hard work to have paid off with results. Having started playing basketball in fifth grade, finding success at Millennium allowed Hutchinson to learn some valuable lessons – on and off the court – before moving on to college.
“Playing for Millennium helped teach me to be grateful for what I have and to appreciate everything more,” she said. “Since our school was so small, we had to make do with a small gym, the equipment that was available, and hardly any players. But we pushed through.”
The physical and psychological demands on multi-sport student athletes are enormous. Balancing academics and athletics is no minor task. Fighting those battles every day, Hutchinson and Edwards took the most value from two different aspects of being a high-school athlete.
Set to embark on the junior college route, Hutchinson found herself appreciating the importance of recovery and caring for the body the most.
Edwards plans to try out for the soccer team at U.C. Davis after graduating. His biggest takeaway from his time at Millennium was how character building it proved to be.
“The most memorable lesson I learned during my high school career is the importance of having character,” Edwards said. “It is not okay to compromise your values and treat anyone with disrespect. Having true sportsmanship means playing fairly and showing respect, even if it’s not reciprocated.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.