Millennium High kicked off homecoming season Tuesday with the annual powder-puff football game pitting upperclassmen against underclassman, capped with the crowning of the royal court and homecoming king and queen Tuesday night.
Seniors and junior battled against the sophomores and freshmen at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium. The upperclassmen took a 6-0 lead into the second half, winning the game.
Powderpuff cheerleaders entertained the crowd leading up to the announcement of the homecoming royal court.
Seniors Gio Amezquita and Lisette Ceja will reign as king and queen with royal court members junior class prince Blake Keys and princess Jaidyn Woods, sophomore prince Diego Cervantes and Princess Ava Olmos and freshman prince Alex Castro and princess Judit Ramirez.
Homecoming festivities continue with the Falcons at 1 p.m. on Friday with their parade through downtown Tracy starting at Central Avenue and Sixth street.
The parade heads down to 10th Street turning east to finish at East Street.
The Falcons wrap up homecoming hosting the Encina Prep Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Mountain House Mustangs also held their homecoming this week.
The Mustangs held their homecoming/fall sports rally on Wednesday leading up to their parade on Friday at 2:30 p.m. on Central Parkway to the high school. The Disney-themed parade will feature floats from the Lammersville Elementary School along with the high school classes.
Mountain House caps off the day with their game against the Johansen High Vikings at 7 p.m. Friday.
Homecoming continues next week with the Kimball High Jaguars.
The Jaguars will have their night rally to crown their royalty on Wednesday evening at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The school will hold their homecoming carnival on the campus at 2:35 p.m. on Friday and then face the Manteca High Buffaloes in their homecoming matchup.
The Tracy high Bulldogs kick off their homecoming week the first week of October.
A powder Puff game is set for Oct . 3 and the night rally on Oct. 5. The Bulldogs will march through downtown Tracy in the afternoon on Oct. 7 with their homecoming game facing the Tokay High Tigers in Wayne Schneider Stadium that night at 7 p.m.
Homecoming wraps up the following week with the West High Wolf Pack.
Activities kickoff for the Wolf Pack with a staff football game at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 followed by the powder puff game at 7:15 p.m. A night rally will introduce the West High royalty on Oct. 13 and then the action turns to downtown for the homecoming parade on Oct. 14.
Later that day the Wolfpack face the Lodi Flames at Steve Lopez Stadium.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
