The Millennium High School marching band won its fifth competition in a row this fall with another stellar performance Saturday at the Northern California Band Association Lincoln Review of Champions at Lincoln High in Stockton.
The event concludes the second undefeated season for the Millennium Band, under the direction of the school’s music director Roland Zepeda. The band also took first-place overall awards at the Napa Field Show on Nov. 13, the Lodi Grape Bowl Classic on Nov. 6, the Foothill Band Review on Oct. 23 and the Del Oro Spectacular on Oct. 16.
Bands are judged in categories that include music, general effect, visual performance, color guard, and percussion, which all factor into a total score. Bands are also recognized for top brass and woodwinds sections and field conductors.
At the Lincoln competition the Millennium Band had the top total score (86.72 out of 100) out of six schools in Division 1A. It included top marks for music, general effect, visual performance and percussion. Millennium also had the top woodwinds section, second-place color guard and field conductor, and third-place brass section.
That followed a weekend where Millennium swept all categories in Division 1A at the Napa Field Show. In addition to taking first place out of five Division 1A teams at Napa, the Millennium woodwinds section placed second overall out of 22 teams in all divisions, including those representing larger schools.
In addition to having the top total score for each competition, the Falcons were also the top band for general effect at all five events. Millennium’s scores for music, woodwinds, visual performance and percussion were also consistently high, each getting top marks in four of five events.
