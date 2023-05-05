A Millennium High club devoted to young women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is doing its part to get everyone at the Tracy Learning Center interested in STEM education.
On Tuesday the Young Women in Bio/STEM club hosted a science fair for Discovery School students in the Tracy Learning Center gymnasium. Club co-chairs Jaiden Woods and Madeline Johnson said the event, including a morning session and an afternoon session, was designed to let the nearly 20 club members express their interests while letting the middle-school students from Discovery engage in some fun experiments.
Both are college-bound juniors, Woods planning to major in molecular and cell biology, and Johnson planning to major in biology and eventually go to medical school to study dermatology. They said their fellow club members have similar goals and interests, so when they all got together over the past couple of months to brainstorm their event they had plenty of ideas for what they could put on display.
“We suggested ideas to our group members and which ones they want to pursue,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of their station, but we helped them put it into motion.”
Woods explained that each of the five stations set up in the gym represented a particular field of science: strawberry DNA extraction covers biology, elephant toothpaste shows chemistry in action, LEGO robot coding shows technology at work, skyscraper building introduces students to engineering, and a pyramid project put mathematics to work.
They designed the event as a tour of the different stations so each student could experience all five scientific concepts.
“It’s going so well. The thing I’m happy about is how smoothly it’s rotating,” Woods said. “That’s one thing I was worried about, and I’m glad that all of our science actually works. The DNA is showing, the elephant toothpaste is exploding. It’s all good. The robots are working. I’m very happy.”
They designed the event so that each station would be a hands-on project. At the robotics station junior Cynthia Weiss explained that students get a chance to build and program robots.
“If they’re interested in the coding side of it I talk to them about the robots, and show them the different programs each of the different robots can do and then they’re able to experiment by themselves and be able to control the robots,” she said. “They understand the limitations different programs have.”
Club advisor Michael Copass, a physics teacher, said the club members – all of whom are interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational paths -- took the lead on all aspects of the event, from planning and organizing to Tuesday’s presentations. It’s the first big event for the club.
“Mr. Copass suggested starting the club in January and a lot of clubs here, we do a lot of things but we haven’t had a big event since COVID,” Johnson said. “We wanted to bring a big event back to our school. I feel like this event really just got us into what Millennium is all about, which is sharing opportunities with everyone. Obviously we love science, so this is great to put on our applications but it also shows how passionate we are about science.”
