Millennium High senior Carson Edwards was the top local runner at the Tom Lythe Invitational cross-country meet, held Saturday at the Willow Hills Reservoir course in Folsom. Edwards ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 57.09 seconds to gain him 11th place out of 119 athletes in the varsity boys, small schools division.
Mountain House High junior Yuji Buczynski ran the course in 19:36.83 for 33rd place in the varsity boys, small schools division, and Tracy High junior Jesus Gutierrez was his team’s leader, placing 152nd out of 201 athletes in the varsity boys, large schools division, with a time of 21:55.09.
The top local runner among the girls on the 5,000-meter course was Mountain House High junior Sophia Kwok, placing 19th (22:40.40) out of 114 athletes in the varsity girls, small schools division. Tracy High senior Marina Sotelo placed 64th (24.28.03) in the varsity girls, large schools division, and Millennium high freshman Jade Barajas placed 81st (30:22.50) in the varsity girls, small schools division.
Tom Lythe Invitational
Saturday, Willow Hills Reservoir, Folsom
Varsity boys, large schools, 5,000 meters (201 athletes)
Tracy 685 (23rd of 23 teams) - 152, Jesus Gutierrez Jr., 21:55.09. 164, Donovan Musicant, 22:27.54. 170, Vicente 'Teo' Soto, 23:08.98. 176, Jaicob Isip, 24:07.86. 195, Hayden Stone, 29:17.85. 200, Aithen Wade, 35:12.84.
Varsity girls, large schools, 5,000 meters (15 teams, 119 athletes)
Tracy 379 (15th of 15 teams) - 64, Marina Sotelo, 24:28.03. 105, Aslei Sotelo, 29:29.75. 111, Stephanie Abarca, 32:35.09. 112, Jaida Castrejon, 33:00.48. 119, Estrella Garcia, 51:16.00.
Varsity boys, small schools, 5,000 meters (166 athletes)
Millennium 347 (13th of 19 teams) - 11, Carson Edwards, 17:57.09. 87, Joseph Goitia, 21:58.54. 101, Joshua Field, 22:51.45. 122, Tanner Ross, 24:06.34. 129, Austin-Ryan Karabensh, 24:35.82. 147, Ethan Huffman, 26:23.31. 149, John Stone, 26:34.09.
Mountain House - 33, Yuji Buczynski, 19:36.83. 39, Amartya Poovaiah, 19:51.76. 121, Daniel Elizondo, 23:59.53.
Varsity girls, small schools, 5,000 meters (nine teams, 114 athletes)
Millennium 229 (ninth of nine teams)
81, Jade Barajas, 30:22.50. 82, Celeste Hinojosa, 30:23.50. 87, Sydney Skaggs, 31:09.50. 99, Isabella Richmond, 33:49.20. 100, Hailee Kappeler, 33:52.60. 101, Sisam Bhattarai, 34:00.50. 106, Vanessa Quinones, 34:52.70.
Mountain House - 19, Sophia Kwok, 22:40.40. 72, Corynne Vinson, 27:59.00.
Freshman-sophomore boys, large schools, 3,400 meters (21 teams, 169 athletes)
Tracy 406 (16th of 21 teams) - 15, Jorge Perez, 12:18.08. 73, Leonardio Cambridge, 13:32.42. 125, William Metge, 14:51.77. 127, Isaias Fierros, 14:59.72. 132, William Burkhart, 15:10.42. 169, Angel Sanchez, 24:58.14.
Freshman-sophomore girls, large schools, 3,400 meters (15 teams, 162 athletes)
Tracy 370 (13th of 15 teams) - 67, Madison Archer, 17:10.52. 79, Fallon Cox, 17:54.28. 110, Lilliana Huffman, 19:06.11. 140, Maya Alonso, 21:26.86. 157, Trinity Seierup, 24:40.93.
Freshman-sophomore boys, small schools, 3,400 meters (130 athletes)
Mountain House - 24, James Valentine, 13:53.19. 41, Tirdaud Rejaly, 14:29.98. 48, Sandor Quiba, 14:38.72.
Freshman-sophomore girls, small schools, 3,400 meters (79 athletes)
Mountain House - 32, Natalie Kwok, 18:07.16.
