Jamilyn Lewis, a student at Millennium High School, has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars in recognition of her academic achievements.
James W. Lewis, co-founder and President of the NSHSS in written statement said, ”On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Jamilyn has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level academic excellence. Jamilyn is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents the very best hope for the future.”
The National Society of High School Scholars is an academic honor society recognizing the highest-achieving student scholars in more than 26,000 high schools across 170 countries. Criteria for membership is based on academic performance, outstanding leadership and community commitment. and is an individual membership not chartered through a school.
Any student who qualifies can be a member of NSHSS regardless of their location. Once a student is selected membership is for life.
Student activities include academic competitions, national events for members and their families, networking, and volunteer activities.
For more information about the NSHSS visit www.nshss.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.