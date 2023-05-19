Editor,
Please take a few minutes and look up this article (Water rates rising, Eric Firpo, April 16, 2008) in the Tracy Press.
I have come to the conclusion that new development should be responsible for covering the cost of any shortfalls in revenue for the sewage treatment plant, as well as the City of Tracy. The shortfalls can also be supplemented by sales tax dollars.
I also believe that the proposed Aquatics Center should be built and ran by a private company. The cost is just overwhelming for the taxpayer. Where will all the wastewater end up? I believe the sewage plant. And all the 3,000-square-foot homes, there is a reason they use a 1-inch service line. More water usage. Smaller homes use a ¾-inch line.
I am reaching here but I think there is a lot of mismanagement that has gotten us in this situation. Take the roads. Soon someone from City Hall will propose some sort of new tax to repair the roads within the city. They think if we suffer a lot with all the potholes we will support such a tax. In my travels I have noticed that the roads are not just unsafe from potholes, but lack of maintenance. Have you noticed crosswalks in need of paint, as well as other pavement markings such as “stop ahead,” turn arrows and more? Tree branches blocking stop signs.
Unfortunately it is a losing battle with the rate increases the city has and will impose on us. In closing, businesses that are heavy water users should pay way more. New housing development meant for large families should pay more. Sewage plant employees should have their wages
frozen as well as City hall management.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
