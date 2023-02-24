Editor,
Why do I feel the power shift alliance the last election created is retaliating against the Civil Grand Jury recommendations, and the Code of Ethics, and the measures to build a more effective city council?
So, the civil grand jury gave a report in 2019 that affirms the need for diversity and inclusion training and policies (www.sjcourts.org/divisions/civil-grand-jury/api/grabReport.php?_id=287).
In that report it stated:
“Through its investigation, this Grand Jury identified several opportunities for implementing changes that will ensure a more harmonious and productive City Council, as well as providing additional safeguards for City administrators and staff:
n Council members must agree on an Ethics Policy that will help them work together more effectively and respectfully.
n Individual Council members must stifle their personal animosity toward fellow members and show the public they can work together more civilly.
n Give the Tracy voters more control over Council vacancy appointments.
n The City Manager and City Attorney should be shielded from power politics and shifting alliances by requiring a supermajority vote for their termination.”
They believed these measures would build a more effective Tracy City Council and begin to restore public trust (And they were wrong so moving to getting help with diversity and inclusion makes sense).
When our Chief of Police was let go a few years ago, as well as other staff changes, it became evident that the City of Tracy had a history of retaliatory issues that diversity and inclusion could have prevented. I did not hear one person connect the dots to the Civil Grand Jury’s report and that was a missed opportunity by the staff when asked to be provide clarification on this agenda item.
Karen Moore, Tracy
