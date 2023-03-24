Mike Hodges’ photo “Morning Mist,” a view of the sun rising at Point Lobos State Park in Carmel, was the winner for the Tracy Camera Club Photo of the Month contest for March.
Hodges said he and a group of friends arrived at the state park just before sunrise when he decided to try and capture the morning light.
“Everyone got out of the car and seemed relaxed from the drive. Nobody was really in any hurry, but I looked out, saw what it was like, and knew it would be gone shortly after the sun came fully up,” Hodges stated. “I raced over to the edge of the trail overlooking the cove and immediately set up my gear and started snapping away. I don't think anyone else in my group realized I was already gone from the parking area. The result was this shot, Morning Mist.”
Hodges used a Canon 90D with a Sigma Art 24-70 mm zoom lens which was mounted on a Vanguard VEO 265 AB tripod setting his camera at 1/1200 of a second at f4.5 using an ISO of 100. He said this photo and many others can be found on his website at http://www.studio408photos.com/
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030
