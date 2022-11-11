Tickets are now on sale for the 27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast fundraiser to be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
The event will be hosted by the Black Student Unions at West, Tracy, and Kimball high schools and is a benefit for the BSU clubs, helping pay registration fees for youth leadership conferences in March 2023. The impact of these transformational conferences give the students the tools, inspiration and motivation to make a difference in the community.
This event is sponsored by the district’s Black Student Unions and Tracy African-American Association.
Organizers have set a fundraising goal of $15,000, with a silent auction for gift baskets to help raise money. Donations are also accepted and can be made payable to Merrill F. West High B.S.U. and sent to 1775 W. Lowell Ave., Tracy, CA 95376, or online at whswolfpack.myschoolcentral.com. Donations made here will benefit BSU clubs at all three TUSD high schools.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
