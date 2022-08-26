The first World Boxing Council Muay Thai Youth World Games were a massive success! Over 180 youth athletes from 20 countries, ages 10 to 17, traveled to Canada to battle it out in the Muay Thai ring.
Team USA selected 26 athletes through various processes that included tournament wins, established fight records, and outstanding reputations of some athletes in national and international competitions.
Tracy’s own Mayleen Mercado, 11, was asked to travel to San Diego in May to compete and take part in a selection process in the first WBC Muay Thai Youth Experience.
She went 3-0 in her fights and was selected to represent Team USA in the female 78-pound division. Kru Shannon Albracht was also selected as one of the 16 Team USA Muay Thai coaches.
The Team came together for the first time on Wednesday, August 11. It didn’t take long for the team to get acquainted and start working together with all of the coaches. They split into groups by age and weight and ran through various fight drills, pad work, and clinching. The team was only able to get three practices in before it was time to go to the opening ceremony on Friday.
All of the athletes and coaches, as well as all of the team gear, packed into a school bus that arrived each day to carry them to the arena. As uncomfortable as it may sound, this was an amazing team-building experience.
At the opening ceremony, each county lined up in their Team Colors (custom track suits in the national flag style of each nation) and took photos of each other as well as the event organizers. The world's greatest Muay Thai fighter of all time, Saenchai, was in attendance. He is a former WBC Muay Thai Champion and was coaching Team Thailand.
Saturday was fight day number one. All quarter-final and semi-final matches were held in two rings in the center of the Olympic Training Center’s Hockey Rink. The athletes who advanced from Saturday’s fights went on to fight for Gold and silver on Sunday, along with many bronze medal fights.
Mayleen took home the silver medal after two hard-fought fights against an amazing youth fighter from our own team USA in the semis and then against Team Italy in the final. The match versus Italy was controversial as Mayleen appeared to outscore her opponent with a good margin. However, the judges didn’t see it that way.
Even though those in attendance felt that the win should have went to Team USA, Mayleen showed amazing maturity for an 11-year-old. She smiled, bowed to her opponent, shook hands with the Italian coaches and left the ring with her head held high and not a single tear.
The first words out of Mercado’s mouth to her Coach were: “I loved every second of that. That was so much fun!” This was Mayleen’s first international team event and the experience will only make her better.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
