When Mayleen Mercado, 11, first started training Muay Thai at Tracy’s American Top Team gym 4 years ago, she didn’t expect to become the standout martial artist that she is today.
Mayleen was timid and somewhat introverted when she stepped onto the mat for the first time – as most 7-year-olds trying something new would be. Her head coach and gym owner, Shannon Albracht, revealed that Mercado was “very tiny and scared” at the beginning of her journey.
A lot can change in 4 years. A sporting interest can turn into a passion. A recreational activity can turn into a lifestyle. Timidness can turn into confidence. All of those apply to Mayleen.
“She is now one of if not the most consistent students in the academy,” Albracht told the Tracy Press. “Over time, through training, she has developed into a much more confident and outgoing person. She always works hard at whatever she is pursuing and has developed a tough mental attitude.”
Mayleen did all of this while maintaining a balance as a regular kid. But her abilities on the mat and in the ring are certainly not regular. She holds a black belt in taekwondo and is also training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu along with being a Muay Thai standout.
Mayleen is enroute to becoming a complete martial artist, and now even international eyes are taking notice. She was recently selected to represent Team USA in the first ever World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai Youth Games that are set to take place in Alberta, Canada next month.
She earned her selection after going 3-0 in her bracket at a WBC Youth Muay Thai symposium in San Diego in May. There were hundreds of young athletes on location being evaluated and given an opportunity to learn from and train with former champions. Among all that talent, Mercado was shining as one of the brightest – much to the delight of her father, Sonny.
“It makes me feel proud as a parent for her to represent the United States at such a young age,” Sonny said. “Not many kids can do that.”
Mayleen revealed that her father was one of the biggest influences that led to her falling in love with combat sports so early in her life. Sonny, a retired police officer, took supplemental classes to aid his training for self-defense and defense tactics. It didn’t take long for Mayleen to catch the fighting bug.
“I first tried basketball, but I didn’t really like it,” Mayleen said. “That’s when I saw this sport. I thought it was very interesting, so I tried it. I like Muay Thai because there is a lot of striking involved and I enjoy fighting in stand-up.”
A growth spurt transformed Mayleen from “tiny and scared” into tall and confident. Though she still carried a calm and somewhat reserved persona in the interview, Mercado could not be any more opposite when she is competing.
Albracht was proud and full of praise when describing Mayleen’s still-developing fighting style. He described his student as relentless and a leader that elevates the team around her.
He added: “She moves forward and puts pressure on her opponents. She doesn’t back down from a challenge and has fought girls 40 pounds heavier than her. She has a few boys and bigger girls here that she regularly trains with, and they always challenge her to up her game and be her personal best.”
Mayleen looked back fondly on her experiences at the symposium and said that being able to train with so many athletes helped her raise her level and become even more comfortable on the mat and performing in front of people.
“I think that I gained a lot of confidence from it,” she said. “I’m not shy at all anymore because of that. It feels more normal now. It feels great. It felt like I was actually competing, and I like being competitive. I just want to keep training and do more.”
Mayleen will jet off to Canada in August to represent her gym and Team USA in the 70 pounds girls division. It will be her first opportunity to compete on the international stage – an all-around experience that Sonny is extremely excited about for his daughter.
Mayleen shares her father’s excitement and she is just eager to continue getting better. She has lofty expectations for herself despite her young age. Mercado would like to compete in ONE Championship one day – one of the biggest combat sports promotions in the world based in Singapore.
Some of her biggest idols fight there. Mayleen is always watching fight videos and sharing them with her dad. She is becoming obsessed with the sport and showing the intent and desire to continue competing as she gets older. She is in it for the long run.
Sonny supports all of Mayleen’s dreams. He emphasized that when asked about his daughter’s ambitions. “Whatever she decides to do, I’m right behind her,” he said.
But with the backing also comes an emphasis on not putting all of the eggs into one basket. As with all good things in life, there is always a balance that needs to be struck. With Mayleen still being at such an early stage in her development as a fighter – and most importantly human – Sonny is there to help guide her in the right direction.
“It all depends on her,” Sonny said. “Whatever way she wants to go, whether she wants to take it professional or not, it’s entirely up to her. The kid has got to want it more than the parent. I’ve got her all the way, but you have to find the fine line between pushing them to be their best but at the same time understanding the balance between fighting and excelling at school and that they are still a kid and they want to play.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.