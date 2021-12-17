Editor,
More collusion between Young and Vargas? Council meeting, Nov. 16, item 3F Peacock problems vs. item 3C Valley Link Project in Relation to I-205.
Item 3F about Peacocks moved to the beginning of agenda while the public again being held hostage for the 205 Valley Link project. For the peacocks, the public was given 44 minutes to speak. Around 11 p.m. for Valley Link, residents had 33 minutes to speak on an important item that will impact all residents.
Was there a vote from council to move peacocks ahead of the potential train stop along 205? “Team Tracy” sitting on the sideline allowing the Mayor to highjack the meeting – deliberately silencing our voices by delaying an important topic, some residents were actually falling asleep in chambers waiting to speak.
Young has total disregard for public input. Is the Valley Link project misleading residents? Apparently, there was no negotiation with Union Pacific for downtown? Estimated cost for Valley Link $3.1 Billion NOT including downtown. Was Measure Y a land grab and who benefits from it? Just more housing/traffic congestion.
There is a pattern with Young and Vargas- The Westside project was moved, so Vargas’ pity party could be moved up, was there a vote from council to move this item up? Again, kept residents waiting. They tried to change the supermajority vote (4/5 vote) against Grand Jury recommendations, it failed; tried to go against Grand Jury again, by trying to meet with all the City Staff leads - but they are to represent residents, not manage individual City Staff.
Obviously to the Mayor and Vargas, the peacocks in Redbridge were more important than the Valley Link Train. Want to guess which council member lives in Redbridge? How can residents trust them, when they only serve their best interests?
Alice English, Tracy
