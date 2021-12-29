A 29-year-old Modesto man was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 132 at the Kasson Road intersection Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the crash was reported at about 2:20 p.m., with fire and ambulance crews responding to the scene.
According to the CHP a 26-year-old man from Modesto driving a 2014 Ford truck was heading east on Highway 132 approaching the Koster Road intersection. The 29- year-old man was driving a Mercedes Benz sedan heading west on Highway 132 just east of Koster Road at an unknown speed.
The driver of the Ford truck slowed to about 20 mph to make a left turn onto Koster Road and pulled directly in front of the sedan, the CHP reported. The vehicles collided head-on with both receiving major front-end damage.
The driver of the sedan was taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford truck was uninjured in the collision.
According to the CHP the driver of the sedan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The CHP stated that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
