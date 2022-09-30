A few years in the making, and then a couple of years delayed, the city’s inaugural Tracy Pride event will come to Lincoln Park next weekend.
Organizer Andrea JuarezSmith said that as the Sunday, Oct. 9 event gets closer she is putting in daily marathons of planning and coordination to make the event a success that will set the tone for future events.
“LGBT, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the generations, so Tracy finally recognizing that we’re a community within Tracy is just amazing,” she said. “I’ve gotten nothing but support from businesses, residents, even a majority of the politicians.”
JuarezSmith said the event had a modest beginning, recalling the pre-COVID gatherings that she and her LGBT friends and supporters would have.
JuarezSmith, a fourth-generation Tracyite, and William Muetzenberg, a longtime Tracy resident, realized that Tracy was due for a larger, more festive event.
“We had spoke a few years ago because there was a small LGBT community that would gather together prior to COVID and we would have just little picnic events. We talked about having a Pride event in Tracy,” she said.
Before they could start putting their plans on paper the COVID-19 pandemic put everybody’s plans on hold, until about a year ago when Muetzenberg again brought up the idea of holding the event.
They formed Tracy Pride Team, and JuarezSmith said plenty of other people have come on board to make the event happen. She names local businesses like Blackrowan Games and The Creative Studio, who have lent their business spaces to Tracy Pride Team for meetings, and bigger businesses like Amazon also became early supporters.
JuarezSmith and Muetzenberg are Tracy Pride Team directors. JuarezSmith is the event planner while Muetzenberg is also occupied with his present run for Tracy City Council.
They recruited San Joaquin Pride Center in Stockton as a sponsor, and to take on a mentorship role for the local group.
“We wanted to be able to do this with a bigger LGBT entity,” she said, adding that the San Joaquin Pride Center was there to help plan and answer questions. “I probably spend about 12 to 14 hours a day on this. I’m going through paperwork. I’m making sure everything is just perfect.”
The event will have a variety of vendors of food and merchandise, and booths for non-profit groups in the park.
“A lot of them are LGBT-owned, and/or supporters of the community,” JuarezSmith said, adding that political leaders will present their resolutions in support of the event.
Shows on stage will include the Tracy Pride Drag Show featuring performers out of Modesto, plus musical acts including Felicia Zapata of Tracy, Horizon Point of Modesto, Bay Area singer Josh Diamonds and Briana Caudillo singing the National Anthem.
At the center of the celebration will be The Lincoln Park gazebo, which will be decorated for photo ops and selfies for those who want to commemorate the event.
“The theme of the whole Tracy Pride is ‘Tracy’s Coming Out,’” JuarezSmith said. “A lot of it is because throughout this transition me and William have found more and more that there is a large community of LGBT individuals in the city of Tracy alone, so when we designed this theme, Tracy Coming Out, our decorations team said, ‘We’re going to put some doors up so people can walk through the door.’ We wanted to walk through that door and say, ‘This who we are and be proud of everything we have throughout the city of Tracy, and throughout history itself.’”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.